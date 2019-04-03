Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne was quizzed by Cardiff manager Neil Warnock after City’s win tonight, De Bruyne saved Etheridge a fine by admitting his goal was a stroke of luck.

De Bruyne scored in the opening stages of the match from a near impossible angle, which called for fans to question whether the Belgian ace intended to score or if his strike benefitted from a stroke of luck.

Take a look at the goal here.

Neil Warnock grabbed the attention of De Bruyne as the players were walking off the pitch as he was curious to know if De Bruyne meant to score earlier on in the game, the humble star admitted that he didn’t and Cardiff stopper Neil Etheridge thanked the superstar for ‘saving him a fine’ and no doubt the hairdryer treatment from Warnock.

Click on the tweet below to see the trio in good spirits after the game:

Sound on! ? "You saved me a fine!" ?@CardiffCityFC manager Neil Warnock asked @DeBruyneKev if he meant his “goal”! ? Watch highlights as Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane fire #MCFC above #LFC with six games to play ? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 3, 2019

De Bruyne was fantastic today and this is the kind of performance the ace can use as a stepping stone to get back where he was before his injury setbacks.