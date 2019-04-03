Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola’s side against relegation candidates Cardiff in just the sixth minute of the match.

After some classic tiki-take play from a Guardiola side, centre-back Aymeric Laporte played a sensational pass into the path of De Bruyne an the Belgian ace managed to squeeze the ball into the back of the net.

We aren’t quite sure that De Bruyne was actually trying to shoot, the star’s effort may have just been an attempt to fire a teasing cross across the face of goal, the attempt definitely caught Neil Etheridge by surprise and the stopper couldn’t prevent it from hitting the back of the net.

Check out the goal below:

Manchester City will move back into the league’s top spot with a win this evening.