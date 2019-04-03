Video: Real Madrid starlet Odegaard leaves two defenders for dead with outrageous piece of skill in Eredivisie clash

Real Madrid attacker Martin Odegaard showed off his immense talent once again playing for Vitesse against AZ Alkmaar on Tuesday night.

The Norwegian starlet is currently on a season-long loan at the Eredivisie club, taking in the opportunity for regular football ahead of a summer return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 20-year-old has been a key figure in the Vitesse starting XI this term, contributing five goals and six assists in 25 league appearances, while also developing a confident streak in possession.

The Madrid youngster left two AZ defenders for dead with an outrageous piece of skill in front of home fans during a 2-2 draw at the start of the week, keeping the ball under control with a roulette turn despite having his back to the opposition box.

Check out a clip of Odegaard in full flow below via Twitter, as he reminds the world exactly why Madrid decided to purchase him as a teenager back in 2015.

? • Outrageous piece of skill from Martin Ødegaard, who is rumored to be on Ajax’ transfer shortlist. pic.twitter.com/LcH5F51POB — AjaxTimes (@ajaxtimes) April 2, 2019