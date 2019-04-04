£15m Brazilian star paired with Arsenal opens door to Premier League move

Arsenal have seemingly been handed a transfer boost as reported target Wesley Moraes has suggested that he remains open to a move to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has continued to impress with 14 goals and nine assists in 39 appearances for Club Brugge this season, playing as their centre-forward.

In turn, having made a decent impression following his move to Europe, it appears as though he could be set for the next step up in level.

As noted by The Sun, he has been linked with a £15m move to Arsenal, and appears to have encouraged an offer from England as he seems keen on the idea of playing in the top flight sooner rather than later.

“I don’t know what I want, I don’t want to exclude anything,” he is quoted as telling HBVL. “I do know that I once said that I want to go to England and that is still the case.

“I have always closely followed the Premier League. But I am certainly also open to other leagues.”

Time will tell if Arsenal do make a move, although it’s added that they’ll likely face stiff competition from the likes of Lazio, Everton and Paris Saint-Germain.

In truth, it has to be questioned as to whether or not they should even be prioritising that area of the squad, as Unai Emery must surely focus on strengthening their defence and midfield, as they have been the weaker areas this season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette provide them with plenty of firepower, but Arsenal have conceded 39 goals in 31 league games so far this season, giving them the joint-second worst defensive record of the top seven sides.

Further, with Aaron Ramsey set to leave for Juventus this summer, they have a void to fill in that department too. With that in mind, regardless of whether or not Wesley continues to shine, the Gunners will surely be looking at other targets first before considering signing another striker.