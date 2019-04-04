AC Milan drop interest in Chelsea star for one key reason, rivals could yet swoop

Despite speculation to the contrary earlier this week, AC Milan will reportedly not continue their pursuit of Chelsea winger Pedro this summer.

The 31-year-old has had a decent campaign thus far, contributing nine goals and three assists in 42 appearances for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

However, perhaps with the arrival of Christian Pulisic this summer in mind, he may well find himself falling down the pecking order behind the likes of the USA international as well as Eden Hazard and Willian.

The Borussia Dortmund ace will join in a £58m move ahead of next season, as per BBC Sport, and so with that price-tag alone coupled with the faith that the Blues are showing in him, it would be no surprise if he plays a big role next year.

With that in mind, speculation this week has linked Pedro with a move to either AC Milan or Inter, as noted by Calciomercato, but the latest update has suggested that the former are not interested in the Spaniard due to his age.

Pedro will turn 32 this summer, and particularly given the Rossoneri’s strategy in recent transfer windows has been to sign players at the start of their respective careers with plenty of promise and quality for a long-term plan, the former Barcelona man doesn’t seem to fit the bill.

That has been reflected in the signings of the likes of Krzysztof Piatek, Lucas Paqueta and Mattia Caldara, and so it’s easy to believe that age could be a major stumbling block to this rumour.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t rule out a potential swoop from Inter this summer, although time will tell if that develops into a serious bid to try and prise him away from Stamford Bridge.