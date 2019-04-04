AC Milan face transfer scrap with Juventus, Inter over signing of €30m+ rated teenage starlet

AC Milan are reportedly hopeful of beating Juventus and Inter to the signing of Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali this summer.

The 18-year-old has established himself as a key figure in the Brescia line-up this season, scoring two goals and providing seven assists in 27 Serie B outings as they continue to chase promotion.

They remain top of the standings at a crucial stage of the campaign, but so it remains to be seen if they can keep hold of all their top players, with Tonali in particular reportedly attracting heavy interest from three Serie A giants.

According to Calciomercato, it’s suggested that Juventus are leading the way with Inter closely following them in second place, with Milan currently considered an outside bet despite the fact that the talented youngster has made no secret of the fact that he supported the Rossoneri when he was younger.

It’s suggested that sporting director Leonardo is hopeful of using that to their advantage in discussions, as they eye a crucial addition to their midfield to add much-needed technical quality and creativity in the deeper-lying role.

Tonali has earned early comparisons with Andrea Pirlo given the similarities in their game and having both come through at Brescia, but it remains to be seen if the teenager follows the Milan legend’s path at San Siro or looks elsewhere.

The report adds that Brescia will likely demand €30m or over by the end of the season, although there is also the possibility that Tonali opts to stay for another year and helps them avoid an immediate return to Serie B.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but what is clear is that Milan, Juve and Inter have seemingly seen enough to be convinced that this midfield starlet can become the real deal in the future.