Deal accepted: Manchester United star closes in on transfer away after agreeing three-year contract with CL giants

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera reportedly looks to be closing in on a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spaniard is nearing the end of his contract with United and will be a free agent this summer, with talk hotting up over his future potentially lying away from Old Trafford.

It now looks like Herrera has moved a step closer to leaving, with the 29-year-old having accepted PSG’s offer of a three-year contract, though neither the club or the player’s representatives have yet confirmed this for definite, according to the Times.

This could be a blow for the Red Devils, with Herrera often showing himself to be a reliable squad player with a great work ethic.

Despite not being up there with the best midfielders in the world, he clearly has his qualities, with a big club like PSG seemingly ready to gamble on him this summer.

The Times link MUFC with a host of possible replacements in the middle of the park, such as West Ham’s Declan Rice and Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez, both of whom could be seen as upgrades anyway.