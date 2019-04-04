Bad news for Arsenal: Napoli could get key injury boost ahead of clash

Arsenal face Napoli in the quarter-finals of the Europa League this month, and their rivals could be handed a timely injury boost from Lorenzo Insigne.

The Serie A giants travel to the Emirates for the first leg next Thursday night, before hosting Unai Emery’s men seven days later.

Having slipped up against Empoli in a shock defeat last time out, Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping to see much more from his players across the two legs to keep their only hope of winning silverware this season alive.

While they face Genoa on Sunday hoping to secure a morale-boosting win, there could be good news off the pitch with that first encounter with the Gunners fast approaching.

As noted by Calciomercato, Lorenzo Insigne is said to be stepping up his recovery and should be available for selection against Arsenal, while it isn’t ruled out that he could even make his comeback from a muscle problem this weekend.

It remains to be seen if Ancelotti does risk him on Sunday as it could be a smart move to avoid aggravating the issue and ensuring that they are as close to being at full strength as possible.

Nevertheless, with Inter still emerging as a threat to beat them to second spot in Serie A, they can ill afford to rest too many players either but naturally the priority has to be the Europa League in order to end their long wait for a major trophy.

Insigne’s return will be a huge boost for the Partenopei, with the Italian international bagging 13 goals and seven assists in 34 games so far this season.

In the three league games that he has missed due to injury, Napoli have scored nine goals. However, as shown against Empoli, it certainly wouldn’t hurt having their talisman back to help out.