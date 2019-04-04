Barcelona set for timely injury boost as star man lines up return vs Man Utd

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is reportedly edging closer to a return from injury and is eyeing the Champions League clash with Man Utd for his comeback date.

The 21-year-old has been absent with a muscle injury since the start of last month, but prior to that he had been showcasing his quality with 14 goals and eight assists in 35 appearances.

Given he can offer a different dynamic in the final third with his pace, movement, creativity and eye for goal, coach Ernesto Valverde will undoubtedly welcome him back into the fold with open arms.

The Catalan giants are still on the hunt for three major trophies this season, as they eye a treble with a La Liga title, Champions League and Copa del Rey.

In order to achieve that impressive feat, they could do with as close to a fully-fit squad as possible, and according to Mundo Deportivo, they’re closing in on having just that.

It’s reported that Dembele is training with the rest of the group again this week, although it’s likely that he won’t be risked against Atletico Madrid on Saturday and instead will target a return to the squad against United in the first leg of their quarter-final tie next Wednesday night.

Jasper Cillessen is also said to be closing in on a return and could recover in time to be part of the match-day squad against Atleti, while a whole host of youth stars also took part in training with the senior squad which could suggest that Barcelona will rotate this weekend.

Having rested key players in midweek against Villarreal only to lead to their reliable stalwarts in Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez eventually rescuing them in dramatic circumstances, Valverde may not want to rest any of his key figures in the next two crucial encounters.