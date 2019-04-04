Chelsea keeping tabs on exciting 21-year-old Brazilian starlet

Chelsea reportedly sent a scout to watch Athletico-PR starlet Bruno Guimaraes this week and they could now advance their pursuit of him.

The 21-year-old has bagged a goal and two assists in just three Copa Libertadores outings, while he predominantly plays in a more defensive role.

That would suggest that he can be an asset in both facets of the game, but it remains to be seen if he continues to develop and improve in the years to come.

It seems as though he’s done enough to already get the attention of Chelsea though, with The Sun reporting that the scout attended the win over Boca, and Guimaraes undoubtedly impressed.

Shakhtar, Inter, Lille and Napoli are all specifically mentioned as interested parties too and so the Blues could have their hands full in winning the transfer scrap to land his signature.

However, perhaps a more pressing matter is the fact that Chelsea currently face a transfer ban over the next two windows, and so unless they can successfully get that overturned, it’s difficult to see how they will be able to sign Guimareas or any other transfer target for that matter.

As noted by BBC Sport, Chelsea have launched an appeal against the decision made by FIFA, and so time will tell if they are successful or not which will undoubtedly make life easier for all concerned in order to continue to strengthen the squad as much as possible heading into next season.