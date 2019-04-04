£85m Chelsea star ready to accept Real Madrid transfer alongside Eden Hazard

Chelsea could reportedly be about to lose another big name to Real Madrid this summer as N’Golo Kante is linked with a transfer.

It’s been widely reported for some time now that the Blues could lose Eden Hazard to the Spanish giants at the end of this season, with Don Balon recently claiming the Belgium international had agreed personal terms on the move, while an agreement between the clubs was seemingly moving closer as well.

In another blow for Chelsea, Diario Gol now claim Kante is tempted to leave Chelsea for Real to win bigger trophies after a difficult couple of years at Stamford Bridge.

The Spanish outlet reports that the France international would cost Madrid around £85million, but that he’s seen as the ideal midfield signing by manager Zinedine Zidane.

With Kante also described in the report as being keen on the potential transfer, this spells more worrying news for Chelsea as they head towards a potential transfer ban and lack of Champions League football next season.

Luckily, Maurizio Sarri has Christian Pulisic coming in already, while exciting youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi would probably be ready to play more first-team football next season.

Still, it remains to be seen if the club can truly go about replacing world class names like Hazard and Kante without spending a lot of money on new additions.