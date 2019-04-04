Five in, five out: Solskjaer plotting major squad overhaul at Manchester United in summer transfer market

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful of signing five new players when the transfer window reopens while also clearing some deadwood.

The Norwegian was appointed as the club’s new permanent manager last week, following a hugely successful three months as caretaker boss.

Unfortunately, United’s form has taken a turn for the worst in recent weeks, with three defeats in their last four outings putting them in real danger of missing out on Champions League qualification.

However, there are still six games left of the Premier League season to put the situation right and the Red Devils have a European Cup quarterfinal against Barcelona to look forward to additionally.

Solskjaer is already looking beyond the current campaign though, with the transfer market set to reopen in May. According to The Telegraph, the United manager is plotting a major squad overhaul and he expects to bring in five new players ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly are all thought to be on the club’s radar, along with Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and West Ham star Declan Rice – as per The Telegraph.

The Red Devils are also expected to offload five current squad members later in the year – as the Daily Mirror reports – with several stars coming towards the end of their existing contracts.

Ander Herrera and Juan Mata are both set to become free agents this summer, while Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo have already been deemed surplus to requirements.

Mata and Herrera have both been offered extensions recently, but neither man has been able to reach an agreement with United senior officials and Paris Saint Germain are chasing the latter’s signature with some vigour.

The Telegraph also states that United have been linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes, Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez and Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho, with speculation intensifying as the season draws to a close.

Old Trafford could soon bear witness to several huge changes and Solskjaer has the unenviable task of moulding a new team capable of challenging for major silverware once again.