Bundesliga star reveals frequent contact with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Borussia Dortmund star Mario Gotze has revealed he still keeps in touch with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and that the pair never really lost touch after their time working together.

Gotze made his breakthrough at Dortmund under Klopp when he was manager there, and in truth his career has gone downhill ever since then.

The Germany international notably scored the winning goal for his country in the 2014 World Cup final, but he’s never looked quite as convincing as he did playing under Klopp at Dortmund.

The 26-year-old flopped at Bayern Munich before returning to Dortmund, but could there be some chance of a Klopp reunion at Liverpool?

While there’s no suggestion at the moment that that’s close to happening, it is interesting to note that the player was happy to go public on the fact that he keeps such regular contact with his old manager.

‘He [Klopp] knew that I wanted to leave Bayern. Of course, we talked. He knows me very well and that I am always looking for new challenges,’ Gotze told Bild, as translated by the Metro.

‘I often speak to Klopp,. He brought me to the first team when I was 17 and he made it all possible. We never stopped talking.’

Liverpool fans would probably like them to aim higher than Gotze now after his dip in form, but Klopp has also shown he can improve players so this may well be worth keeping an eye on for the future.

