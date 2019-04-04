Jurgen Klopp has met agent of £70m-rated PL star with shock Liverpool interest touted

According to reports in Brazil, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has met with the agent of Everton forward Richarlison to spark rumours of interest from the Reds.

The 21-year-old has had a decent year at Goodison Park, scoring 13 goals and providing two assists in 33 appearances for Marco Silva’s side.

It comes after an impressive stint at Watford, and so it remains to be seen whether or not the Brazilian international eventually lands a big move to a side challenging for major honours.

That could be on the horizon for Richarlison, as UOL Esporte in Brazil have suggested that his agent, Renato Velasco, recently met Klopp at his home.

It’s added that Everton would not accept an offer of less than £70m for their prized asset, but also that the club don’t want to sell and the player won’t force an exit.

Nevertheless, it’s questioned as to whether or not a move to rivals Liverpool could be on the cards now, with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan also specifically mentioned as interested parties.

Realistically, Everton are surely never going to sell their star man to their bitter city rivals, and so it’s difficult to really take this rumour on board with any real seriousness.

Nevertheless, the level of detail included arguably makes it believable, and with Liverpool looking to compete on multiple fronts year in and year out, adding Richarlison to add quality and depth behind their first-choice attacking trident would actually make sense.

Time will tell if the situation develops in the summer, but for now, that alleged meeting between Klopp and his agent could have been far more innocent than suggested if it did indeed happen, while Everton will surely want to avoid losing Richarlison this summer, regardless of whether or not any club meets their touted £70m+ valuation.

Judging from what Silva was quoted as saying this week on his forward, it doesn’t sound as though Richarlison is going anywhere in a hurry.

“We are not thinking of selling him and, second, our fans – I am 100% sure – would not accept this,” Silva said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“The player is really happy here, he is enjoying every moment here, we are really happy with him and he has many things to keep improving in his game and many things for us to keep working on with him.”