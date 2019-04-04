Juventus plan transfer exodus as three major superstars touted for exits with Manchester United poised to swoop

Juventus are planning a major summer clearout, with Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa and Miralem Pjanic all set to leave the club.

According to Calcio Mercato, regardless of whether or not Massimiliano Allegri is still in charge beyond the end of the season, the Italian giants are planning a transfer exodus to revamp the current squad and make room for younger talent.

The Old Lady are still on course to win Serie A and the Champions League this term, but a number of major superstars have been touted for exits as preparations for the 2019-20 campaign begin to take shape.

The Sun reports that Dybala, Costa and Pjanic are likely to be the most high profile departures, but up to 11 members of Allegri’s squad could be forced to move on when the transfer window reopens.

Manchester United are poised to swoop in light of this latest news, after previously expressing an interest in both Dybala and Costa over the last year – as per The Sun.

Pjanic, meanwhile, is thought to be a transfer target for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, while Chelsea and Arsenal could also be ready to capitalise on Juve’s situation be launching separate bids for Daniele Rugani and Sami Khedira respectively.

Martin Caceres, Moise Keane, Alex Sandro, Mattia Perin, Leonardo Spinazzola and Andrea Barzagli complete the list of potential outgoings at the Allianz Stadium, with all funds raised by any sales set to finance bids for top European talent.

Red Devils supporters will surely excited by this latest story, with the possibility of landing two of the finest players in Italian football now very much on the cards as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ushers in a new era at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian has been linked with a number of signings this summer, but Dybala and Costa must arguably now go to the top of his list if they can be acquired for reasonable fees.

Both men could add significant extra quality to United’s current line up and a double transfer coup of that magnitude would send out a huge message to the club’s main rivals in the Premier League.