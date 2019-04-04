Jurgen Klopp says door is ‘wide open’ for Liverpool wonderkid

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made the exciting claim that the door is ‘wide open’ for Reds wonderkid Rhian Brewster as he recovers from injury.

The 19-year-old forward has long been rated as one of the best prospects coming through at Anfield, with fans surely hoping he can make an impact in their first-team soon enough.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has shown that academy players can get a chance to break into the senior side at Liverpool, with the young defender becoming one of Klopp’s most trusted players over the last year and a half or so.

Brewster looks to have the talent to be the next name to make that breakthrough, and Liverpool fans will be delighted to hear their manager showing the youngster so much encouragement with his words today on the club’s official site.

“I said it before, but it’s nice having him in training. This week he didn’t train after the game because he had the bruise, so I don’t know if he can play at the weekend.

“It’s good to have him back. [It was] his birthday this week, 19 years old – crazy.

“There’s so much to come and only get him fit, keep him fit and then the door is wide open for him.”

There certainly could be room for the England youth international to step up at LFC, with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino not quite living up to the high standards they set themselves last season.