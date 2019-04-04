Big call: Manchester United star’s asking price set at £50m after final transfer decision from Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly made a big call on the future of Alexis Sanchez ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Chile international has had a nightmare spell at Old Trafford after his big move from Arsenal midway through last season.

It was recently suggested by the Evening Standard that United’s board were not keen on selling Sanchez, but it seems Solskjaer himself is keen to find a buyer for the right price.

According to the Sun, the Norwegian tactician has decided to let the 30-year-old leave provided a club comes in with an offer of around £50million for him.

To be honest, though, that could be a very big ‘if’ as Sanchez won’t be seen as a very tempting option right now for that kind of money.

The ex-Gunner looks past his peak after a long and gruelling career playing at the highest level for club and country without much rest.

And as noted in the Sun’s report, Sanchez earns huge money that could also make him tricky to offload as one imagines there won’t be many teams out there who could afford his wages even if they wanted to.