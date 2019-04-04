Manchester United face missing out on two top transfer targets thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen for his club to offload Paulo Dybala this summer in a potential swap transfer involving Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho.

According to Don Balon, Ronaldo has a big say over transfers in Turin, and wants Dybala out this summer, with Coutinho seen as a better alternative to the Argentine.

If the Portugal international gets his wish, this could be doubly bad news for his old club Manchester United, who have been linked strongly with both players in recent times.

The Red Devils notably need an upgrade on Alexis Sanchez in attack, and Dybala or Coutinho could play that role pretty well if they manage to get back to top form themselves at Old Trafford.

Tuttomercatoweb recently claimed Man Utd were looking the favourites for the Juve front-man, while Don Balon report that they’ve made an offer for Coutinho, though it’s not currently looking like being enough.

It could make sense for Dybala and the Brazil international to swap places, though one obstacle, according to Don Balon, is that Lionel Messi doesn’t want his fellow countryman at the Nou Camp.

It remains to be seen if United can take advantage somehow, though they should also perhaps approach with caution if Dybala is really so unwanted at two top clubs.

There’s every chance the talented 25-year-old could rediscover his best form with the right move, but it may also be a risky one for United.