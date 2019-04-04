Bizarre explanation emerges for £130m Manchester United transfer target’s poor form at Barcelona

Manchester United, take note – if a transfer move for Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho is attempted, make sure not to put him up in a cursed house.

The Daily Mirror have been among the sources to link the Red Devils with an interest in Coutinho, who could be available for around £130million after struggling badly to replicate his best Liverpool form in a Barca shirt.

Man Utd could do well to snap up the Brazil international and revive his career at Old Trafford, as he previously looked one of the best players in Europe during his time with Liverpool.

However, they need to make sure he’s given better living arrangements than in Barcelona, with ESPN reporting that there’s a theory developing that he’s in a cursed property.

The report explains how Coutinho is currently living in the same place as Barcelona flops Cesc Fabregas, Thomas Vermaelen and Andre Gomes before him.

All three were flops with the Catalan giants, and things have worked out rather the same way for Coutinho at the Nou Camp.

The 26-year-old would undoubtedly make a fine signing for United if he could get back to his best, coming in as an ideal replacement for the off-form Alexis Sanchez.