Manchester United reveal transfer stance on key superstar with European trio poised to swoop

Manchester United have no plans to sell David De Gea this summer, despite the fact his current contract is due to expire next year.

The Spaniard has held talks with the club over a possible contract extension throughout the 2018-19 campaign, but as of yet, neither party has managed to negotiate a suitable deal.

According to the Daily Express, Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain are all poised to swoop for the 28-year-old when the transfer market reopens, but United remain hopeful of securing their number one’s long-term future.

The Daily Mirror reports that senior officials at Old Trafford have now revealed their transfer stance on De Gea, with no financial incentive to offload the key superstar later in the year.

United are willing to keep hold of De Gea even if he declines to sign a new deal before the end of the season, which means he could become available on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

The Spain international is currently valued at around £75 million – as per The Mirror – which makes him potentially the most expensive goalkeeper in European football.

The Red Devils are confident De Gea will choose to remain in Manchester beyond the expiration of his existing contract, but it is a risky move given the fact his salary demands are currently holding up a renewal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already begun to prepare for his first full season in charge and major changes are expected at the club this summer, with plenty of incomings and outgoings already mooted.

De Gea is not among the players he desires to offload, however, and his continued presence in the United starting XI will surely be vital to their chances of returning to former glories.

This particular saga looks set to rumble on for a while yet, with a European trio of super clubs set to keep a close eye on De Gea’s situation over the next few months.