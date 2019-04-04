Peter Odemwingie announces retirement, finds funny side of trolling over failed transfer

Former West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City striker Peter Odemwingie has confirmed his retirement, and has laughed off trolling over his infamous failed transfer.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 37-year-old has decided to hang up his boots having failed to land a professional deal since 2017.

Instead, he will now look ahead to a new chapter in his career and life with plenty of great memories from his playing days having scored 133 goals in 451 appearances at club level, which included stints at Lille, Lokomotiv Moscow, West Brom, Cardiff, Stoke and Bristol City.

His last deal saw him play for Indonesian side Madura United, while he also scored 10 goals in 63 caps for Nigeria.

However, as detailed by Sky Sports, there was one incident off the pitch which he has become infamous for and that is of course his failed transfer to QPR in 2013.

With the two clubs failing to reach an agreement, Odemwingie, who had driven down to Loftus Road to complete his move, was left stranded outside the stadium and gave an interview to Sky Sports.

As seen in the tweet below from Goal.com, they had a cheeky dig at Odemwingie with a tweet celebrating his career by mentioning that incident, although fortunately he found the funny side of it and enjoyed the banter.

We wish him well in retirement, and he certainly leaves the game after producing some great moments in the Premier League along with some quality goals.