“Little Tory rat” – England legend torn apart in HILARIOUS text exchange

England legend Peter Shilton has been the victim of a few pranks after expressing support for Brexit and the Conservative Party.

The 69-year-old, who had a long and successful career with clubs such as Leicester City and Nottingham Forest, is now being frequently trolled after being out-jumped by Diego Maradona in THAT World Cup game between England and Argentina.

Shilton was in goal for England that day and notably got beaten to the ball by the short Argentine forward, who did admittedly use his hand to put the ball into the back of the net.

The former ‘keeper has now tweeted about the criticism coming his way for expressing his political beliefs, though some of the stuff is admittedly pretty funny as his wife deals with responses via text – a number available publicly for people wanting to book the former player for after dinner speaking and similar.

