Real Madrid plan direct player-for-player swap transfer for Liverpool star

Real Madrid are prepared to offer Liverpool Marco Asensio in exchange for Sadio Mane in the transfer market this summer.

Returning Blancos head coach Zinedine Zidane has been promised a war chest to bring in a whole host of new players at the end of the season, after a disappointing year at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Frenchman was brought back to the club eight months after he resigned his original post, following the spectacular failure of both Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari in his absence.

According to Don Balon, one star high up on Zidane’s list of targets is Reds attacker Mane, who has been in scintillating form in the Premier League this term.

Madrid are planning a direct player-for-player swap transfer for the Liverpool talisman, with Asensio being offered up to move to Anfield – who the Spanish champions value at around €150 million – as per Don Balon.

Bernabeu officials feel that Asensio is worth just as much as Mane and they are happy to strike a deal with no fees involved, especially given the fact that the Spanish striker has fallen down the pecking order at the club over the last few months.

Asensio has only scored once in 23 La Liga outings this season and Zidane is reportedly willing to sacrifice the 23-year-old in order to make room for Mane, who could slot perfectly into his starting line up.

The Liverpool ace has fired 20 goals in 39 matches across all competitions during the 2018-19 campaign, helping Jurgen Klopp’s men mount a title challenge while also advancing to the latter stages of the Champions League once again.

It remains to be seen whether or not Anfield chiefs would be willing to sanction such a deal this summer, with Mane currently standing out as arguably the team’s most potent attacking threat.

Asensio has not yet realised his full potential, which means it would be a huge gamble for Liverpool to consider such an exchange and thusly, Madrid’s best hope of landing Mane might be to launch a lucrative solo bid instead.