“I’m not going to lie” – Prem star breaks silence on Arsenal transfer talk

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser seemed very keen to be linked with a transfer to Arsenal after being asked about it in an interview.

The Scotland international has had a superb season in the Premier League and seems ready to make the step up to a bigger club.

The Daily Mirror recently linked Fraser as being among Arsenal’s targets for the summer, which makes sense as Unai Emery could be justified in pursuing upgrades on inconsistent attacking players like Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be done, but Fraser himself certainly seems open to the idea of moving to the Emirates Stadium as he spoke about how flattering interest from such a big club is.

‘I’m not going to lie, it’s very nice,’ Fraser told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

‘It means you are are doing something right. They are a huge club, a massive club.

‘When you see your name thrown around you always think to yourself that you are a Bournemouth player and you try to do well.

‘I’m not going to lie, you do feel good, especially when it’s a massive club.’

The 25-year-old has eight goals and 13 assists in all competitions this season, including in appearances for the Scotland national team, so Gunners fans can be excited to see such a top performer is seemingly tempted to join them.