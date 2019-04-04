Liverpool compile detailed report of £50m-rated wide-man in potential transfer battle with big six rivals

Liverpool have reportedly compiled a detailed scouting report of Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon as he attracts plenty of interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old, who can play as a left-back or a winger, is one of English football’s most promising talents and could undoubtedly fit in well with the Reds.

According to Bleacher Report, however, Liverpool are joined by Manchester United and Tottenham in chasing Sessegnon, with the latter perhaps the most likely destination for him.

The piece suggests Spurs could do a double deal for Sessegnon and his twin brother at the end of the season, with Fulham surely unlikely to be able to keep the player after their relegation from the Premier League.

This is not the first time Tottenham have been linked strongly with the England youth international, with the Mirror recently claiming they were preparing an offer of around £50million for his services.

It would be interesting to see if LFC can turn the player’s head if they do step up their interest, as he seems an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with the German tactician also proving great for developing and improving young players.