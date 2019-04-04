Manchester United handed significant transfer boost in pursuit of £128million star

Manchester United have reportedly been handed a potentially significant transfer boost as Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez is keen on a move to the Premier League this summer.

The Spain international, who has a release clause of £128million, has been linked with the Red Devils in a recent report from ESPN, and would undoubtedly make a fine signing in a problem position for the club.

United are yet to really replace Michael Carrick since his retirement at the end of last season, while Ander Herrera is nearing the end of his contract and Nemanja Matic looks past his best at the highest level.

Saul could therefore be an ideal option for Man Utd, and there’s good news on that front as the Times claim the 24-year-old is keen on a potential move to England for next season.

MUFC fans will surely be hoping a big name like this can be brought to Old Trafford for next season as the club surely need to attract this calibre of talent if they are to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City and become genuine title contenders again.