Video: Nicolas Tagliafico just shrugs after scoring comical own goal for Ajax

Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico just shrugged after scoring one of the most hilarious own goals you’ll see this season.

Watch below as this time-wasting from the Amsterdam giants goes horribly wrong, with Tagliafico just passing the ball all the way back past his own goalkeeper.

To be fair, Ajax were 5-0 up before this huge mistake, so maybe it’s not a big surprise Tagliafico was able to shrug it off a bit.

The game ended 5-2, though, so it just shows that you can never be entirely comfortable, even with a big lead.

