Jose Mourinho has been out of work since leaving Manchester United in December, but he could be back in football ahead of next season.

The Portuguese tactician took a blow to his reputation while at Old Trafford, as he undoubtedly came under heavy criticism in the final few months of his tenure for results and performances.

That in turn sparked the decision to replace him with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and he has since been keeping busy with various punditry appearances.

However, he’ll surely be itching to get back into management to silence his detractors, and it appears as though he could do so in Italy.

As reported by Football Italia, via Sky Sport Italia, it has been suggested that both Inter and Roma have held talks with Mourinho over a return to Serie A.

It’s suggested that a return to the Nerazzurri would be the most likely outcome out of the two options, but it remains to be seen what challenge and job offer is presented to the former United, Chelsea and Real Madrid boss to convince him that it would be the right next move for him.

Things haven’t gone well for Roma this season as they look set to miss out on a top-four finish in Serie A, with Claudio Ranieri unable to pick them up after Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked.

As for Inter, Luciano Spalletti arguably hasn’t overseen the progress expected by the hierarchy, as they’ve exited both the Champions League and Europa League this season, while they are struggling to cement their place in the top four in the league too.

With that in mind, a move for Mourinho from either club would make sense, but ultimately it remains to be seen which challenge is most appealing to the ‘Special One’, as he will be under pressure to get things right and add to his trophy collection to put his disappointment at Man Utd behind him.