Video: St Mirren goalkeeper left in state of shock after Celtic fans launch firecrackers onto pitch

The actions of a select few Celtic supporters overshadowed their 2-0 win over St Mirren on Wednesday, as home goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky was left shaken.

The Hoops secured a crucial three points in the Scottish Premier League fixture at St Mirren Park, but the visiting fans took their celebrations too far after Ryan Christie netted the decisive second goal on 85 minutes.

Celtic supporters launched firecrackers onto the pitch within the region of St Mirren ‘keeper Hladky’s goalmouth, which left the 28-year-old in a state of shock.

Hladky keeled over, visibly distressed by the explosion behind him and Celtic legend Chris Sutton condemned the actions of the away fans after the match.

As per The Sun, Sutton stated: “They’re not true Celtic fans. I don’t see what the person or persons who did that think that they add to the game. It doesn’t, they’re just idiots.”

Check out a video of the shocking incident below, via Youtube.