Manchester United and Manchester City must pay £50m to sign Premier League star

Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly the main suitors battling for the potential transfer of Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

According to Bleacher Report, the highly-rated 21-year-old could cost as much as £50million this summer as Palace would only accept big money to lose this exciting talent so soon after his first-team breakthrough.

The report explains that United are tracking the player, while City are particularly keen due to the growing feeling that Kyle Walker may not be an ideal fit for Pep Guardiola’s playing style.

This seems slightly harsh on the England international, who has mostly looked a top performer since joining City from Tottenham, where he was also one of the finest full-backs in Europe.

Still, Wan-Bissaka looks another defender who looks cut out for the highest level, so it will be interesting to see which Manchester club can win the race for his signature this summer.

United also need to strengthen in that position as the ageing Antonio Valencia nears the end of his contract and Diogo Dalot is perhaps not yet ready to replace him as automatic first choice next season.