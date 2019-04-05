AC Milan eye ambitious Gazidis-inspired raid on Tottenham for influential figure

AC Milan have reportedly set their sights on Mauricio Pochettino as a possible replacement for Gennaro Gattuso this summer in what would be a very ambitious move.

The Rossoneri are currently in the middle of a major scrap to qualify for the Champions League next season by securing a top-four finish in Serie A.

Currently, they sit in fourth place, just a point above nearest rivals Atalanta but with the likes of Lazio, Roma and Torino all still in contention and with just eight games to go, it promises to be a fascinating battle up until the end of the campaign.

Qualification for the Champions League could prove decisive for Gattuso, as a failure to meet their objective could force Milan to consider their options ahead of next season as they can ill-afford to be absent from Europe’s top table for yet another year.

According to Sport Mediaset, managing director Ivan Gazidis has a rather ambitious name on his list of potential replacements for Gattuso, and that is Spurs boss Pochettino.

On one hand, the opportunity to lead a European giant forward with an exciting plan to build and likely with money to spend this summer if they land a top four finish, there are obvious factors that would appeal to any manager, such is the history and prestige that Milan hold.

However, given Pochettino has built something very impressive at Tottenham with a much smaller budget compared to their rivals, coupled with the fact that they opened their new stadium this week and are making an impression in Europe year in and year out, there are many reasons for him to snub an exit.

As noted by The Express, both Real Madrid and Manchester United had previously been linked with the Argentine tactician, but with a move to either of those two giants not materialising, it’s difficult to see how a touted move to Milan would be any different.