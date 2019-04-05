Bad news for Man Utd: Club chief slams door shut on £100m+ target’s exit

Man Utd’s hopes of signing Jadon Sancho this summer appear to have taken a major blow as Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has ruled out an exit.

The 19-year-old’s decision to quit Man City and move abroad in 2017 appears to be paying dividends as he has been in brilliant form this season.

Sancho has bagged nine goals and provided 18 assists in 36 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, while he also now has four caps for England to his name as he looks set to establish himself as an ever-present in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Naturally, that has led to speculation over his future in Germany, with The Independent noting earlier this week that he has emerged as Man Utd’s top summer transfer target and that the Red Devils are willing to pay in excess of £100m to prise him away from Dortmund.

The problem for them though is that Dortmund are not interested in selling their prized asset, and seemingly have no intention whatsoever of green lighting a split as early as this summer.

“We will not sell him, that is fact. It is clearly discussed with every person who is involved that Jadon plays in the next season for BVB,” Watzke told Eurosport Germany, as noted by Sky Sports.

With that in mind, it seems as though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to switch his focus elsewhere in the transfer market to bolster his attacking options, or perhaps find a short-term solution with a view of going back for Sancho next year.

Time will tell how Man Utd go forward, but as they continue to toil in the race to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, reinforcements will certainly be needed in the summer to ensure that Solskjaer has the tools required to ensure they continue to move in the right direction under his stewardship.