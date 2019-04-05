Barcelona eyeing up €20M-rated Bundesliga starlet as Luka Jovic transfer alternative

Barcelona are said to be eyeing up a move for Borussia Dortmund youngster Alexander Isak as an alternative signing to Luka Jovic.

Barca are definitely going to need to delve into the transfer market to bolster their options in attack in the near future, especially given the fact that Luis Suarez is now 32 and has declined a fair bit in recent seasons.

And it seems like the Blaugrana are already eyeing up a number of options, as Don Balon are noting that the club want Jovic to be a back-up option for Suarez, however it looks like fierce rivals Real Madrid are going to beat them to the signing of the Serbian.

This in turn has lead to the club eyeing up alternatives to Jovic, with one of these being Isak according to Don Balon’s report, with it also being noted that the player’s price tag is currently around €20M, a small price to pay for a player who’s seemingly got a bright future ahead of him.

Isak has only made 13 appearances for Dortmund since moving to the club a few years ago, with the player managing to make a name for himself during his loan spell with Dutch side Willem II.

During his stint with the Eredivise side this year, the 19-year-old has managed to bag an impressive 11 goals and three assists in 11 games across all competitions, a record that seems to have caught the eye of he Blaugrana.

It’ll be interesting to see if Barca end up going for Isak in the future, a move that looks like it could be on the cards of the Spanish giants end up missing out on Jovic.