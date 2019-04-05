Big mistake: Arsenal rejected chance to sign £100M-rated Liverpool superstar for just £4M back in 2012

Arsenal reportedly turned down the chance to sign current Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane for just £4M back in 2012, a decision that has proven to be a big mistake from the Gunners in the long run.

Mane joined Liverpool from fellow Premier League side Southampton back in the summer of 2016, with the Senegalese international become a key player for the Reds since then.

However, it seems like things could’ve been very different had Arsenal taken up the chance to sign Mane back in 2012.

According to the Sun, Mane, who they state is rated at £100M, could’ve signed for the north London club for £4M back in 2012, however according to the player’s mentor, Mady Toure, the club “refused to take up the option to sign” the winger seven years ago.

At the time, this may have seemed like a wise move, however in hindsight, it’s turned out to be a huge mistake from the Gunners’ standpoint.

Mane has turned into one of the best and most dangerous attackers in the world since his move to Liverpool, with £34M fee the Reds paid Southampton for the winger back in 2016, as per the Sun, looking like an absolute bargain nowadays.

Mane linking up with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil would’ve been a dream scenario for Gunners fans.

However, if Arsenal want to create this attacking line-up in the near future, it looks like they’re going to have to fork out a lot more than £4M to make it happen…