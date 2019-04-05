Confirmed Barcelona squad vs Atletico Madrid: These fans rue key absence, demand start for bit-part ace

Barcelona face a crunch showdown with Atletico Madrid at the Nou Camp on Saturday night as they look to take a major step towards the La Liga title.

The Catalan giants picked up a point last time out in a thrilling encounter with Villarreal, but that allowed Atleti to close the gap at the top of the La Liga table.

Barca now lead by eight points with eight games remaining, and so this clash could potentially be decisive in terms of who goes on to win the title this season.

Ernesto Valverde also has the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford to consider on Wednesday night, and so that could lead to limited rotation this weekend.

He isn’t taking any chances based on the squad that has been selected, with all of his key stalwarts included to face Atleti.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if any of them are rested with Lionel Messi, Ivan Rakitic and Gerard Pique all starting on the bench in midweek.

Given the magnitude and importance of this game though, it would be a surprise to see any of them on the bench again, as Barcelona know a win could all-but seal a successful defence of their crown.

As seen in the reaction below though, there were two players on the majority of lips, with Ousmane Dembele missing out due to injury, while others called for Malcom to start after he netted his first La Liga goal in that enthralling draw with Villarreal.

The Brazilian ace has been used sparingly this season, but time will tell if he gets the chance to build on his impressive display last time out or if he drops back to the bench to make way for others like Messi to step in.

One thing is for certain, Valverde will be hoping he doesn’t suffer any fresh injury headaches with a crucial month or so coming up…

malcolm has earned a start — Iz He 4 Real (@Blak_Kojak) April 5, 2019

Malcom deserves to start.. — Inmessionante (@SRKian_buff) April 5, 2019

If Malcom doesn’t start… — MH (@cutsontohisleft) April 5, 2019

Dembele, where are you ???? — Francis Russell (@Frankie_ci) April 5, 2019

Where is Dembele — Ayanda Mzimshe KaNdlangisa (@AyandaMzimshe) April 5, 2019

When will be @Dembouz coming back from Injury miss him ??? — Khalid?? (@Khalid_BARCA) April 5, 2019