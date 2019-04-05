Liverpool take on Southampton on Friday night knowing that a win would move them back to the top of the Premier League table.

Title rivals Manchester City are in FA Cup action this weekend, and so Jurgen Klopp will hope that his side can pile the pressure back on them with a victory that would move them two points ahead in what is a fascinating title race this year with just six games to go.

It’s no surprise then that the German tactician has named as close to a strongest XI as possible, with any concerns over Virgil van Dijk being allayed as he’s included in the starting line-up for the Merseyside giants against his former club.

As noted on the club’s official site, they had downplayed the seriousness of the issue that he picked up against Tottenham earlier in the week, and it now appears as though the Dutchman has fully recovered from it.

Elsewhere, Klopp has made two changes to his Liverpool side from last time out, with Naby Keita and Fabinho coming into midfield ahead of James Milner and Jordan Henderson, and judging from the reaction of many Liverpool fans below, it’s a popular double switch.

Given the obvious criticism that the two English stalwarts are perhaps a bit too similar and don’t offer enough dynamism in midfield, Keita and Fabinho will hope to make a decisive difference in what will be a key battle against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

It’s business as usual elsewhere in the line-up, with the attacking trident of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino hoping to play a key role in another win for the Reds.

