David Beckham facing legal battle with Euro giants over naming of his MLS franchise

David Beckham’s grand plans and ventures off the pitch continue, but he has reportedly stumbled into a legal row with Serie A giants Inter.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and England superstar has launched his own MLS franchise based in Miami, with the club set to be known as Inter Miami.

Unfortunately for the 43-year-old, Goal.com note that he now faces a legal battle with Inter over the use of the name in the franchise’s title.

It’s claimed that the Nerazzurri filed a US Patent and Trademark application in 2014 to have sole use of the word ‘Inter’ as part of their branding.

If that is found to be the case, then Beckham may be forced into a re-think over the name of his team.

However, it’s added in the report that MLS are throwing their support behind him and countering the claim made by Inter, and in fairness, they have a strong argument it seems as there are countless other football clubs around the world who use the term ‘Inter’ in their title.

It would seem ridiculous for Inter Miami to have their request rejected now, with that of course merely being an abbreviation of FC Internazionale in the case of the Italian outfit, and so it will surely result in the decision landing in Beckham’s favour.

Time will tell if that’s the case or not, but this is undoubtedly a stumbling block and a headache that he probably hoped he wouldn’t have to deal with along with his co-owner Jorge Mas and all those involved in the venture.