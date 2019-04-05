Huge transfer boost for Real Madrid: €180M target asks Euro giants to let him seal Los Blancos switch

Real Madrid have been handed a big boost regarding world class forward Harry Kane, after it was reported that the player has asked Spurs to let him seal a move to Los Blancos.

Kane has managed to establish himself as one of the best forwards on the planet in recent seasons, with the player even managing to win a World Cup Golden Boot and two Premier League Golden Boot awards in that time as well.

However, despite his personal successes in England, it seems like Kane is eager to call time on his stint with the north London side and seal a move to the Spanish capital.

According to Don Balon, Florentino Perez’s favourite option to strengthen Real’s attack is Kane, with it also being noted that the England international was keen to leave Spurs some time ago.

The report also notes that since then, Kane has now asked the club to let him seal a move to Real Madrid, with Los Blancos ready to fork out €180M in order to sign him.

Real have struggled dearly in front of goal this season, something that is mainly down to the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.

Stars like Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale have failed to step up following Ronaldo’s move to Juventus at the start of the season, and it seems like the club are going to have to dip into the transfer market if they are to solve their goalscoring woes.

And it looks like they may have found the solution to their problems in the form of Kane, who’s signing looks like it’s been made a whole lost easier following these reports.