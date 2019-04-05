“I just can’t wait to see the back of it” – Spurs ace Danny Rose reveals eagerness to leave football due to racism

Spurs and England defender Danny Rose has admitted that he is eager to turn his back on football and retire due to the game’s ongoing problem with racism.

Racism in football has been a problem for long time, and recent incident in matches between England and Montenegro and Juventus and Cagliari have not the done the sport any favours in its attempts to kick racism out.

And it seems like the problem is getting to much for Rose, who spoke out in an interview recently, expressing his desire and eagerness to turn his back on the sport.

As per the Guardian, Rose has stated that “I’ve had enough. At the minute, how I programme myself is that I just think: ‘I’ve got five or six more years left in football and I just can’t wait to see the back of it.’”

It’s easy to see why Rose is so keen to leave football and retire as soon as he can, as the racism that some footballers have to put up with on a near game-by-game basis is far from acceptable.

It’s fair to say that football confederations like FIFA and UEFA aren’t doing as much as they should be in their attempts to kick racism out of football, and given this, we can see racism continuing to be a big problem throughout the sport in the coming years.

It’ll be interesting to see if anything extra is done to combat racism in football following these words from Rose, and whether any other players come out and say a similar thing to the England international in the near future.