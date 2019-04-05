Tottenham reportedly lead the race to sign Ryan Sessegnon this summer, despite Man Utd also being named as an interested party.

It has been a disastrous year for Fulham as they will immediately drop back down to the Championship after being relegated this season and could now face major concern over the number of exits and rebuilding that they must do.

Having failed to protect their top-flight status, they could now risk losing one of their biggest talents in Sessegnon, with the 18-year-old bagging two goals and six assists in 33 appearances in his first season in the Premier League.

According to The Mirror though, Man Utd could miss out on bolstering their options on the left flank, as it’s suggested that Tottenham are in pole position to sign the talented youngster, while Paris Saint-Germain are also named as an interested party.

Importantly, it’s added that with his contract also set to expire in 2020, Fulham could be forced to cash in on their prized talent and may have to accept as little as £25m for him.

That will surely be music to the ears of Spurs, Man Utd and PSG as that could be considered a real bargain if Sessegnon goes on to fulfil his potential.

Nevertheless, time will tell if they are willing to spend that much on him now, as it could still be considered a risk given he has yet to prove he can deliver at the highest level on a consistent basis.

A move to north London would arguably make most sense though, as not only with Luke Shaw now established as the first-choice left back at Old Trafford, Mauricio Pochettino has shown with the likes of Harry Kane, Delle Alli, Harry Winks, Danny Rose, Eric Dier and Kevin Trippier that he is more than happy to give young English players a chance to flourish at Spurs.

A player of Sessegnon’s age must surely be prioritising playing time and a chance to develop over any financial benefits.