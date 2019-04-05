Manchester United and Spain midfielder Ander Herrera is set to take home around £52M in the future should he end up penning a £200,000-a-week deal with PSG.

According to the Sun, Herrera is set to rake in £52M should he swap Old Trafford for the Parc Des Princes this summer, with it being stated that the former Athletic Bilbao is set to sign a £200k-a-week deal with Thomas Tuchel’s side.

And if Herrera ends up penning a mega-money, five-year, £200,000-a-week deal with PSG, the Spaniard will take home a whopping £52M should he see out the contract.

Herrera has been a very useful player for the Red Devils since joining the club back in the summer of 2014, and it’d be shame to see him leave Old Trafford on such terms.

The Spanish international has managed to form a formidable midfield partnership with the likes of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic in recent seasons, something that has proven to be effective more times than it hasn’t.

During his time at Old Trafford, Herrera has managed to clock up a total of 187 appearances, with the player helping the club win a number of pieces of silverware during that time, including the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

Given the fact that United dramatically knocked PSG out of the Champions League last month, we’re pretty sure the French giants will see the potential arrival of Herrera as a little revenge signing should the transfer end up going through.