Premier League star responds to Liverpool transfer rumours after reports of agent meeting with Jurgen Klopp emerge

Everton and Brazil star Richarlison has reportedly responded to rumours linking him with a move to Liverpool, after reports of his agent going to Jurgen Klopp’s house emerged recently.

Richarlison has been a good signing for Toffees this season, scoring 13 and assisting two in 33 appearances for the Merseyside club since his move from Watford last summer.

And according to the Mirror, this form seems to have attracted the interest of Liverpool, with the news outlet noting that, as re-reported and translated from UOL Espotre, the forward’s agent visited Klopp’s home recently to hold talks regarding a transfer to Liverpool for his client.

However, these rumours of a potential move for the Brazilian seemed to have been quashed as per the Mirror, as the player took to Twitter on Thursday night to send out a tweet saying “I’m happy” accompanied with two photos, one of which was him kissing the Everton badge.

Given Liverpool’s back-up options in attack, we can see why they might have gone for Richarlison, as neither Daniel Sturridge or Divock Origi are close to being at the right level for a team as big as Liverpool.

The Reds are surely going to push on and challenging for more Premier League titles and Champions League titles in the future given how they’ve performed since the start of last season, and signing Richarlison could’ve gone a long way to helping the club win either trophy.

However, given the player’s reported response to the rumours on Twitter, it doesn’t seem like the Brazilian will be swapping Goodison Park for Anfield any time soon.