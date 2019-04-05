“The future is really very open” – Manchester United star’s agent speaks out about client’s Red Devils future

The agent of Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku has spoken about his client’s future with the Red Devils, and his words won’t be entirely encouraging for United fans.

Lukaku has proven to be a good signing for United since moving to Old Trafford from Everton back in the summer of 2017, with the Belgian scoring 42 and assisting 13 in 90 games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Despite this return for the club, it seems like the player’s future may very well lie away from the club if these words from the player’s agent, Federico Pastorello, are anything to go off.

Speaking to Sky Sports about his client’s future, Pastorello stated that Lukaku is “someone who loves to know a different culture, a different football” and that “the future is really very open” regarding his client Lukaku.

Although he has managed a good career with United thus far, the club’s failure to win silverware since Lukaku’s arrival could very well tempt the player into leaving the club in the future.

United did win the Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League in the season before Lukaku’s arrival, however since then, the club have failed to win any trophies, with them coming closest in the FA Cup final last season, where they lost 1-0 to Antonio Conte’s Chelsea.

Given the fact that United look some way off winning the Premier League in the near future, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Lukaku seal a move away from Old Trafford in hopes of winning silverware elsewhere…