Video: Bizarre prank as Sicilian player ‘kidnapped’ in helicopter swoop to mark retirement

In one of the most bizarre ways to end your playing career, Ignazio Barbagallo made quite the statement with his staged kidnapping during his final game.

It happened during a Sicily League third-tier game involving Citta Di Viagrande, with Barbagallo, 55, playing in his final outing.

Instead of the usual and more traditional methods to make it a memorable occasion, perhaps with a low-key late substitution to take in the applause, he opted to go with something a little more extravagant to say the least as he staged his own kidnapping in a helicopter, as seen in the video below.

It’s added by the journalist below that the relevant safety and security checks were all done in advance and so clearly it was a well thought out plan, and while it is utterly mad, it’s actually quite amusing and Barbagallo will certainly have a tale to tell in the years to come on how he marked the end of his playing days.