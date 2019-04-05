Video: Liverpool defence undone as Shane Long finds breakthrough for Southampton

Liverpool’s hopes of picking up three points at Southampton took an early blow as they fell behind to the Saints courtesy of Shane Long.

The Merseyside giants had only conceded 19 goals in 32 games in the Premier League prior to Friday night, but they fell behind to Southampton after just eight minutes.

SEE MORE: Premier League star responds to Liverpool transfer rumours after reports of agent meeting with Jurgen Klopp emerge

It started with a dangerous cross from the left flank, but the defending certainly wasn’t up to the high standards that Liverpool have set this season, as Long found himself with time and space to volley home a nice finish.

However, from the gaps between the defenders to not winning the ball in the air, Jurgen Klopp will not be happy with his side’s defending, albeit he was seen with a wry smile on his face after the goal went in as he certainly wouldn’t have expected to concede in such circumstances.

With the opportunity to go top of the Premier League table again, it remains to be seen if Liverpool can turn things around.

Shane Long might be the man to put a huge dent in Liverpool's title hopes! @ShaneLong7 pic.twitter.com/S0SIvaUGb7 — EB (@EoinBrosnan) April 5, 2019