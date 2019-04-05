Video: Naby Keita bags first Liverpool goal after quality assist from Alexander-Arnold

Naby Keita picked a vital time to net his first Liverpool goal as he grabbed the equaliser against Southampton on Friday night.

The Merseyside giants fell behind to an early goal from Shane Long, sparking some concern as they look to go back top of the Premier League table with title rivals Manchester City in FA Cup action this weekend.

SEE MORE: Video: Liverpool defence undone as Shane Long finds breakthrough for Southampton

However, they managed to get back on level terms before half-time in a huge boost for Jurgen Klopp and his men, with Keita nodding home his first goal for the club as seen in the video below.

It came after a brilliant cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold, as the youngster whipped in a quality delivery to give Keita the chance to find a way through.

Liverpool will undoubtedly take confidence from that and will hope that they can now go on and win the game to go back top, albeit having played an additional game compared to City.

1-1 Naby Keita, get in! Huge confidence boost for him. pic.twitter.com/wST2vguVEb — Slump (@xSlumpSZN) April 5, 2019