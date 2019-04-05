Video: Nathan Redmond sits Fabinho down with brilliant skill in Southampton-Liverpool clash

Nathan Redmond was in top form against Liverpool on Friday night, and the Southampton man even turned on the style with some great skills too.

The Saints took an early lead through Shane Long before Naby Keita found an equaliser before half-time to set up a fascinating second half.

Redmond was undoubtedly a big part of Southampton’s success in the final third, as he continued to cause countless problems down Liverpool’s right flank, with Jurgen Klopp even forced to bring on James Milner to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back.

However, as seen in the video below, Fabinho was tasked with getting across to deal with the pacy winger at one stage, but he failed miserably as Redmond managed to nutmeg him, drop him to floor and continue to race clear towards the heart of the Liverpool defence.

Luckily for the Brazilian ace, it didn’t lead to a goal, but the Reds will need some late inspiration if they are to return to Merseyside with all three points on Friday night while Fabinho won’t want to see the replay of this in a hurry.

39 million British pounds to get dropped by Nathan Redmond hahahahaha pic.twitter.com/1JIBtnl8z8 — Liam (@GxyIe) (@Iiamwba) April 5, 2019

Redmond sent Fabinho back to the favela with this nutmeg. pic.twitter.com/RDDTc9Nzyi — Juniuer (@juniuer) April 5, 2019

Nathan Redmond is such a good player, had Fabinho on strings twice now — JF ?? (@jfirthlufc) April 5, 2019

Nathan Redmond sat Fabinho DOWN boy whoooooo — A West (@ayyy_west) April 5, 2019

Redmond has killed Fabinho, he’s dead, shocked and horrified — SH (@swhftbl) April 5, 2019

Redmond finished Fabinho there — KOLA AFC (@iamkoolkola) April 5, 2019