Agent of Liverpool starlet flies out to Italy as Serie A giants eye double raid

Liverpool are reportedly set to see youngster Bobby Adekanye move closer to a move to Lazio as his agent is expected in the Italian capital on Saturday.

The 20-year-old has bagged three goals and two assists in 13 appearances at youth level for the Merseyside giants this season, but with his contract set to expire in the summer, he looks set to depart.

According to Calciomercato, via RadioSei, it’s suggested that Lazio are eager to snap up the talented youngster, and that things are progressing as his agent is expected to arrive in Rome on Saturday to discuss terms.

The Biancocelesti are currently in a real scrap to land Champions League football next season, and so they will be eager to continue to strengthen Simone Inzaghi’s squad in order to ensure that they can compete on multiple fronts.

The Italian tactician has plenty of attacking quality already which is led by Ciro Immobile, but it appears as though they’re keen to add a long-term alternative with this signing of Adekanye.

Time will tell if an agreement is reached, but the fact that it’s even suggested his agent is bound for Italy would give the impression that things are reaching a serious stage of discussions.

Meanwhile, should that deal be agreed, Lazio could be set for a double raid in free transfers on Liverpool, as The Mirror note that they’ve been heavily tipped to wrap up a deal for Alberto Moreno too.

The Spaniard will also be a free agent this summer when his current contract expires, and with Andy Robertson making the left-back position his own with Moreno failing to ever really fully convince at Anfield, it looks like he could be set for a fresh start in Italy and will potentially be joined by a familiar face from Melwood in Adekanye.