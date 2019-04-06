Real Madrid are reportedly on the verge of securing an agreement to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea this summer.

The Spanish giants have endured a miserable campaign this year, as they look set to end it empty-handed having crashed out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey last month, while they’re well off the pace set by La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Coupled with the sackings of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, Zinedine Zidane returned last month and is expected to lead a major overhaul of the squad this summer to ensure that Real Madrid are back in contention for major honours next season.

According to Marca, that spending spree will begin with Hazard, as it’s claimed that a deal to take him away from Chelsea could be agreed in ‘the coming days’.

It’s suggested that all parties concerned are on the verge of reaching an agreement over a transfer, while Zidane himself has given the move the green light as he will hope to properly address the void left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo after his exit last summer.

Hazard, 28, is enjoying another productive season this year, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists in 41 appearances for Chelsea, and so adding his quality to the squad at the Bernabeu will surely make a major difference for them next season if the signing is officially announced.

It’s a huge blow for Chelsea though if a deal goes through, as not only would they be losing their talisman and best player, they are currently banned from making any signings for the next two transfer windows, pending an appeal as noted by Sky Sports.

With an inability to sign a replacement for Hazard if he does leave, albeit they have already announced the signing of Christian Pulisic this summer, it will be a real concern for them moving forward.

As for Real Madrid though, it could be the first of several marquee signings this summer, with AS previously reporting that they’re plotting a huge €500m spending spree on Hazard, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe.