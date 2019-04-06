Cristiano Ronaldo injury news: Crucial update on Juventus superstar ahead of Ajax

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has dropped a big hint that Cristiano Ronaldo could return in time to face Ajax in the Champions League next week.

The 34-year-old picked up a muscle injury during the last international break, and that raised fears over his availability ahead of the quarter-final tie.

The first leg takes place in Amsterdam on Wednesday night, while they two sides meet again in Turin on April 16 to determine who will advance to the last four.

Ronaldo has been a fundamental figure for Juventus this season, scoring 24 goals and providing 12 assists in 36 appearances, but he has been forced to miss wins over Empoli and Cagliari in recent weeks while he will sit out against AC Milan on Saturday too.

However, Allegri has now suggested that the Portuguese superstar could make his comeback against Ajax, as he looks to continue his incredible record of goalscoring and success in the Champions League.

“He is better. We’re five days away from the game and there are good signs, he is doing everything to be there, we hope he will be available with Ajax,” he is quoted as telling the media on Friday by Calciomercato.

Further, Tuttosport have since reported that the likelihood that he features in the first leg is increasing, while it’s even suggested how Juventus will line up with him in the XI, as he’s expected to be supported by Mario Mandzukic and Federico Bernardeschi in the final third.

It’s added that the expectation is that he will be on the flight to Amsterdam at the very least on Tuesday, and that will undoubtedly fill all concerned with confidence that Ronaldo will be able to feature.

Nevertheless Juve will have to be very careful that they don’t rush him back and risk aggravating the problem, which could see him sit out for a longer period of time.

Ronaldo though will know his body by now, and if he doesn’t feel right, he will surely concur with the medical staff that it’s best that he isn’t risked regardless of how desperate he is to feature.